Feder: Giangreco, ABC 7 officially part ways after 'ditzy, combative' comment about Cheryl Burton

Cheryl Burton and Mark Giangreco appear at a past Chicago event. Courtesy of matt smith

Mark Giangreco officially ended his 27-year run as the top sports anchor at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 Friday with a settlement on the remaining 18 months of his contract and a farewell memo from management.

His dismissal followed a complaint by ABC 7 news anchor Cheryl Burton that Giangreco referred to her on the air as someone who could "play the ditzy, combative interior decorator" on a hypothetical do-it-yourself show.

It's unlikely those words alone would have cost Giangreco his job, but in light of his disciplinary record that included three prior suspensions for comments or tweets deemed inappropriate, the latest incident proved fatal in the current corporate climate, according to all accounts.

