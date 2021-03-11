Train strikes car on tracks in Lake Barrington

A Metra train struck a car that was improperly on the railroad tracks Thursday evening in Lake Barrington.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at Route 14 and Kelsey Road about 6:40 p.m., according to sheriff's Lt. Chris Covelli.

The driver of a Nissan sedan told police she was heading southwest on Kelsey to Plum Tree Road when her GPS told her to turn right.

She turned on the railroad tracks instead of the roadway, Covelli said, and continued northwest on the tracks for about 50 feet before a Metra train headed toward the Fox River Grove station struck her car.

No one was injured. The woman, a 50-year-old Mount Prospect resident, was cited for improperly driving on the railroad tracks, Covelli said.