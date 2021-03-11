Carpentersville man pleads guilty in attack on West Chicago father, son

One of six people accused of attacking a West Chicago man and boy in 2019 in a dispute over a woman has pleaded guilty to committing armed violence.

Gerardo E. Luna, 22, pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 to throwing a brick through a window while armed with a knife. In exchange, he accepted a sentence of 18 years in prison, according to DuPage County court records.

Charges of mob action and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a gun were dropped.

Luna, of the 100 block of Austin Avenue in Carpentersville, received credit for the approximately 15 months he was held in DuPage County jail awaiting trial.

The attack happened at 1:20 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019, in the 100 block of Wycliffe.

Authorities alleged Luna had driven Luis Vallin and Juan C. Arellano, plus three juveniles, to the house. Vallin then threw a brick through a window.

The homeowner called police. He then grabbed a tire iron and went outside, accompanied by his two sons, assistant state's attorney Rob Willis told a DuPage County judge during a bail hearing.

Arellano then shot one of the sons, and the father hit Arellano in the head with the tire iron, Willis said. Luna then stabbed the father four times in the torso and a thigh, using a hunting knife, Willis said.

Willis told the judge there had been an ongoing dispute, with each side painting graffiti and throwing bricks.

Vallin, 20, of West Chicago, and Arellano, 21, of Carpentersville, await trial. Vallin's next court date is April 6, and Arellano is due back in court April 15.