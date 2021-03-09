How a Lisle meal delivery service expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic

Meal Village, a Lisle-based meal delivery service, has seen exponential growth in the last year, particularly among seniors living alone. Courtesy of Meal Village

Meal Village, a meal delivery service covering 90 ZIP codes in the Chicago suburbs, operates out of a commercial kitchen in Lisle. Courtesy of Meal Village

Meal Village staff members prepare meals fresh out of a commercial kitchen in Lisle and deliver orders directly to customers' homes or offices. Courtesy of Meal Village

When Naperville entrepreneur Ravi Ayyalaraju launched his meal delivery service in 2016, his goal was to provide convenient, nutritious food options for busy working families like his own.

The demand shifted last spring at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as schools shut down, extracurricular programs were halted and parents were forced to work remotely. Regular clients suddenly found themselves stuck at home with the time and gumption to make their own recipes, Ayyalaraju said, reducing the need to order fresh, precooked meals directly to their door.

And yet, while other sectors of the economy struggled to adapt to a drastically changing landscape, he said, Meal Village experienced greater exponential growth than ever before, largely thanks to one key population: seniors.

From March 2020 to now, the Lisle-based company has delivered more than 100,000 meals to residents across 90 suburban ZIP codes -- a roughly 70% increase in volume over the year prior.

While the business saw a dip in its target demographic, Ayyalaraju said, many families were spreading the word to their older and more vulnerable relatives, particularly those who lived alone and were sheltering in place. Perhaps they felt unsafe venturing out to the grocery store, he said, or maybe they weren't receiving the same level of outside assistance as before the pandemic.

"It turned into a really great opportunity ... to help (seniors) manage through this difficult situation," Ayyalaraju said.

Since starting five years ago with two meal options per day, Meal Village has been gradually expanding its customer base, geographical footprint and selection of American comfort food, he said. The company relocated from a shared location in Naperville to its own commercial kitchen in Lisle, he said, and its rotating menu grew to incorporate different types of cuisines and meal categories, such as sides, soups, salads, snacks, desserts and entrees ranging from breakfast to dinner.

In the last year, Meal Village added nearly 40 towns to its service area within suburban Cook and the collar counties, Ayyalaraju said, noting the company has its own delivery operation, rather than third-party drivers, to keep costs low for customers.

He anticipates business will ramp up among working families again as the economy starts to reopen and schedules become busier.

"We're hoping to increase the growth and reach out to the rest of the Chicagoland area even more," said Ayyalaraju, who was born in India.

Most meals cost under $10, depending on the cuisine and ingredients, with a $3 to $4 delivery charge depending on location, according to the company's website

Products can be ordered over the phone, online or on the Meal Village app up to five days in advance or for same-day delivery before noon, with no minimum cost or subscription required, Ayyalaraju said. Ingredients and heating instructions for each meal are available on the website at mealvillage.com.

Meal Village covers a 40-mile radius spanning north to Gurnee, south to New Lenox, east to Oak Park and west to Huntley.