Longtime Vernon Hills mayor's path to 8th term must go through newcomer

Vernon Hills Mayor Roger Byrne said if he won reelection in 2017, it likely would be his last run.

But after 27 consecutive years as the village's top elected official, he's now seeking an eighth term.

"I was kind of encouraged by friends and residents, and also (village) board members, which I found highly complimentary," said Byrne, an insurance agent who took the helm in 1993. "With that, I said, 'OK.'"

He's being challenged by political newcomer Brian Lohse, a real estate attorney, seeking his first elected office.

In an online profile of the Moving Vernon Hills Forward Together slate, Lohse is described as having a variety of business and management skills derived from a range of legal and professional experiences.

Byrne cited an extensive record of accomplishments -- in cooperation with various village boards and advanced by a well-respected village staff -- as a reason for continued voter support.

The village's financial strength has been a long-term source for pride for Byrne. That record includes never having to institute a local property tax, never going to referendum to finance a road or infrastructure project and having $25 million in reserves,

"I want to finish up few big projects, but also make sure we remain as solvent as we are," Byrne said of his latest run for office.

Those big projects include the pending $250 million redevelopment of the 1970s-era Hawthorn Mall, considered the centerpiece of Vernon Hills' vast commercial base.

"The mall will be off-the-charts time consuming just to make sure it's done properly and as promised," he said.

Financial resources have allowed the village to create a $250,000 restaurant assistance program and help in other ways during the pandemic, Byrne added.

Besides waiving license and permit fees and letting qualified businesses keep the 1% food and beverage tax for six months, the village also has helped set up outdoor dining areas.

In an overview of his candidacy, Lohse said he and running mates were encouraged the village has been in touch with some retailers, but there are many service and labor industries that are struggling and being overlooked.

While the restaurant relief program was a good step, Lohse said the program should have been contemplated earlier in the pandemic and should be considered for non-restaurant small businesses as well.

He contends the village should decrease its dependency on tax increment financing, saying businesses should want to be in town and invest in the community without incentives. He described the village's purpose for approving the Hawthorn Mall TIF as "quite weak."

Lohse said transparency and ensuring residents have a voice "regardless of the school district they reside in" are essential.

But Byrne said the village is inclusive, responsive to ideas and gives residents access to "every and anything we do."

"It's pretty much an open book," he added.

Byrne said "collaboration, communication and partnership" with local organizations, residents and businesses has kept the village moving forward during the pandemic and at other times. He cited as examples the new turf fields at the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex and relocation of a proposed 2 million gallon water reservoir from a neighborhood to property owned by Mundelein, away from homes or parks.

Lohse is running on a slate with village trustee candidates Catherine 'Katie' Sultan and Chris Kelly, who say they will present a fresh voice in local government.

Byrne is running with incumbents Thom Koch, who also has been on the board since 1993, and Craig Takaoka, seeking a second term. Don Kathan, who unsuccessfully challenged Byrne for mayor in 2017, is the fourth candidate on that slate.

Michael Schenk, a restaurant franchise owner, rounds out the field of six trustee candidates seeking three seats on the village board.