Charged with DUI, Des Plaines alderman's court appearance delayed until after election

Des Plaines Alderman Mark Lysakowski was arrested in Mount Prospect in January 2021. Courtesy of Mount Prospect Police Dept.

A court appearance for a Des Plaines alderman charged with driving under the influence has been delayed one month -- to a date after the April 6 local election.

First Ward Alderman Mark Lysakowski had been scheduled to appear in the Rolling Meadows branch of Cook County circuit court Monday. But the hearing has been postponed until April 8, a court officer said.

Lysakowski, 47, was arrested about 2 a.m. Jan. 18 after a traffic stop in Mount Prospect.

He had bloodshot and glassy eyes, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred and mumbled his words and had difficulty opening his wallet, the arresting officer reported.

Lysakowski told the officer he'd consumed two beers before driving, the report states. Before his arrest, Lysakowski also showed the officer an envelope that revealed his name and political title, according to the report.

Lysakowski refused to submit to field sobriety testing or give a breath sample for analysis, the report said.

In addition to driving under the influence, he was charged with improper lane usage and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He hasn't responded to repeated interview requests from the Daily Herald.

Lysakowski was elected alderman in 2017. He is facing a write-in challenge for the First Ward seat from former City Clerk Gloria Ludwig.