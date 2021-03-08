Authorities identify three killed in Mount Prospect crash

Three people killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Mount Prospect have been identified by authorities.

Officials at the Cook County medical examiner's office reported the two men and one woman killed in the crash were all residents of Des Plaines.

The victims of the 7:45 a.m. crash in the intersection of Rand and Mount Prospect roads were identified as 58-year-old Francisco Flores Rodriguez, 59-year-old Georgina Perez Gomez and 31-year-old Francisco Javier Flores Perez.

They were all residents of the same trailer home on the 7500 block of Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines, according to the medical examiner's office.

Mount Prospect police said the three were in a white Honda sedan traveling south out of a shopping center, when it was struck by a gold Ford SUV headed northwest on Rand Road.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to roll onto its roof, while the Honda sustained major damage.

The unidentified male driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours Sunday and fully reopened by 5 p.m., police officials said.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or can offer more information is asked to call the police department's Major Crash Investigation Team at (847) 870-5656.