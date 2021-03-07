Three killed in Mount Prospect crash

Police investigators take photos Sunday morning on the scene of a fatal crash along Rand Road in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Rick Radek

Three people were killed Sunday morning in a devastating two-vehicle collision that left an SUV on its roof and crash debris scattered across Rand Road in Mount Prospect.

Mount Prospect police said officers responding to a 7:44 a.m. report of a rollover crash with entrapment at Rand and Mount Prospect roads arrived to find found a white Honda sedan with heavy damage and a gold Ford SUV on its roof.

Three people in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities were being withheld Sunday while next of kin are notified.

Mount Prospect Fire Department Battalion Chief Aaron Grandgeorge said a man in the SUV was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The survivor was able to get out of his vehicle without assistance, but the other victims required extrication by the fire department, he added.

Police said investigators learned that the Honda was traveling south from the exit of the Mount Prospect Plaza shopping center when the Ford, which was traveling northwest on Rand Road from Central Road, entered the intersection and struck the sedan.

Rand Road in the area was closed for hours Sunday while investigators examined the scene and crews cleared the wreckage. All lanes were reopened at 5 p.m.

The police department's Major Crash Investigation Team is investigating the crash, along with the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or can offer more information is asked to call the police department's Major Crash Investigation Team at (847) 870-5656.