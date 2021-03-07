Fatal crash closes Rand Road in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police are investigating a deadly crash this morning that left two vehicles badly mangled -- and one on its roof -- along Rand Road between Mount Prospect Road and Henry Street.

Police did not immediately provide information at the scene about the number of fatalities or other injuries from the crash.

The crash occurred at 7:44 a.m. and left debris from both vehicles scattered across Rand Road, which was closed for the investigation.

Police said all lanes of Rand Road between Central Road and Henry Street are closed for the investigation. The Mount Prospect Police Department's Major Crash Investigation Team is working with the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team to investigate.