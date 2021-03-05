Man convicted in 1997 toddler murder moves from Crystal Lake to Chicago

The 47-year-old man who last week was released from prison for the 1997 murder of toddler Quortney Kley has moved from Crystal Lake to Chicago, records show.

As of Thursday, Cayce M. Williams was registered as a sex offender at 6655 S. Perry Ave., Chicago, according to McHenry County Sheriff's Office's Offender Watch database. He previously stayed with family at a Briarwood Drive address in Crystal Lake.

It was not immediately clear Thursday why Williams moved to the Englewood apartment building.

Williams was released Feb. 25 from the Dixon Correctional Center after serving 50% of his 48-year prison sentence for first-degree murder and predatory criminal sexual assault.

He must attend counseling and wear a location-monitoring device until his projected 2024 discharge date, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Williams' presence worried his Crystal Lake neighbors, who circulated a petition to have him removed from the city. Some vowed to walk past Williams' house every day. Others created Facebook groups targeting him and calling for people to "punch him in the face."

Williams' adult niece, Amber Robarge, previously told the Northwest Herald that Williams and other members of her family have been the subject of general threats and harassment since her uncle's release from prison.

"The reason why he left is because everyone in our family is being harassed," Robarge said, adding the Crystal Lake house was "egged."

Crystal Lake resident Rhonda Layne, who lives next door to the Briarwood Drive home, was relieved Thursday that her young children could play outside again.

"I feel sorry for the new neighbors," Layne said. "My heart goes out to them all."