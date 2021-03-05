Man charged in Streamwood shooting that left 6-year-old wounded

A Chicago man has been found in Texas and charged in the shooting that wounded a 6-year-old child inside a Streamwood residence in January, police said in a news release.

Corey Taylor, 27, of the 200 block of North Long Avenue in Chicago was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm on Thursday afternoon.

He is accused of discharging the firearm in the shooting on the 1700 block of South Green Meadow Boulevard in Streamwood at about 2:23 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance involving shots fired located a vehicle believed to have just left the residence with a 6-year-old child with non-life-threatening injuries.

The child was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital. The child has since been released and is recovering, police said Friday.

Taylor was located in Missouri City, Texas, following an exhaustive investigation and extradited.

His bond was set at $150,000 Friday and his next hearing scheduled for March 19 at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

Streamwood police said the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the Cook County Fugitive Warrant Team and the Cook County State's Attorney's office assisted in the investigation.