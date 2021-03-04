One dead, two injured in fiery crash on I-88 in Naperville

One person died and two were injured in a fiery crash Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 88 in Naperville, police said.

A vehicle was disabled in a traffic lane near Naperville Road just before 10 a.m. when it was struck by a second vehicle, unable to stop, according to preliminary information provided by Illinois State Police Trooper Gabriela Ugarte. Both became engulfed in flames due to the impact of the rear-end collision.

A passenger of the disabled vehicle died at the scene, Ugarte said. Both drivers were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

All westbound lanes of I-88 were shut down at 10 a.m., Ugarte said. An investigation is ongoing.