One dead, two injured in fiery crash on I-88 in Lisle

One person died and two were injured in a fiery crash Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 88 in Lisle, police said.

An SUV was disabled in a traffic lane just east of Naperville Road about 10 a.m. when it was struck by a semitrailer truck, unable to stop, according to Illinois State Police and the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District.

Both vehicles became engulfed in flames due to the impact of the rear-end collision, officials said. Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze while paramedics treated two people who were able to escape before first responders arrived.

A passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Both drivers were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with nonlife-threatening injuries.

State police shut down all westbound lanes of I-88 to investigate the crash. Additional information was not immediately available.