Late-night fire guts Ingleside house
Updated 3/1/2021 7:42 PM
Fox Lake Fire Protection District officials said a house fire Sunday night on the 27800 block of Ridge Street in Ingleside left the home uninhabitable.
Firefighters called to the scene at 9:40 p.m. reported "heavy fire" showing from all rooms of the second floor of the two-story home upon arrival.
The fire took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and it was extinguished within an hour, officials said. Firefighters were on scene for more than three hours performing salvage operations and troubleshooting hot spots.
There were no injuries reported.
The fire began somewhere on the second floor, fire officials said. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
A damage estimate was unavailable Monday.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.