Late-night fire guts Ingleside house

Fox Lake Fire Protection District officials said a house fire Sunday night on the 27800 block of Ridge Street in Ingleside left the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters called to the scene at 9:40 p.m. reported "heavy fire" showing from all rooms of the second floor of the two-story home upon arrival.

The fire took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and it was extinguished within an hour, officials said. Firefighters were on scene for more than three hours performing salvage operations and troubleshooting hot spots.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire began somewhere on the second floor, fire officials said. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

A damage estimate was unavailable Monday.