COVID-19 update: 102,670 more vaccinations, 55 deaths, 2,441 new cases
Updated 2/26/2021 12:09 PM
State health officials announced today that 102,670 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state.
That brings the total number of vaccine shots administered in Illinois to 2,543,620.
Meanwhile, Illinois reported 55 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,441 new cases.
That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 20,460, with 1,183,667 who have been infected since the outset of the pandemic, according to state figures.
Hospitals statewide were treating 1,393 COVID-19 patients Thursday night. Of those hospitalized, 336 are in intensive care.
State and federal officials also announced plans to erect a 6,000-a-day vaccination site at the United Center that will serve any eligible Illinois residents.
