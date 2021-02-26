Federal officials hope to vaccinate 6,000 per day at United Center

Federal officials announced plans to erect a mass-vaccination site at Chicago's United Center that is expected to open early next month. Associated Press File Photo

Federal officials today announced plans to erect a mass vaccination site at the United Center's parking lot in Chicago that will make COVID-19 vaccine inoculations available to anyone eligible in the state.

A White House news release said the site is expected to be "up and running in the next two weeks" and will be able to handle up to 6,000 vaccinations a day.

Images on social media from the United Center show crews already at work building the site.

State officials said the site will open March 10.

Residents 65 and older will have priority initially before appointments will be offered to others in the state's Phase 1B+ eligibility roster, which includes essential workers and medically vulnerable people under the age of 64.

There is no word yet on the registration process for the site.

Doses of the vaccine will come from the federal government's stockpile and not from the state's allotment, state officials said.

Federal officials have committed $115 million and deployed nearly 200 people to Illinois to assist in vaccination efforts throughout the state.

The United Center site was chosen using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "vulnerability index," which takes into account a number of socio-economic, age and racial demographic details to ensure the best potential access point for the most at-risk residents.

"The United Center is one of the best locations for vaccinating large numbers of people in America," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. "It's easy to get to, is in the midst of a medically underserved community, can handle large crowds and is well known to everyone in Illinois."