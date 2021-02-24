 

Schaumburg approves 5 gambling cafes, sticks to that limit

  • Schaumburg trustees voted 5-1 to approve five video gambling cafes this week -- the maximum number they settled on two years ago when they decided village residents would be able to apply for licenses to run the businesses.

      Schaumburg trustees voted 5-1 to approve five video gambling cafes this week -- the maximum number they settled on two years ago when they decided village residents would be able to apply for licenses to run the businesses. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2013

  • A Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge at 2327 W. Schaumburg Road was the first of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week.

    A Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge at 2327 W. Schaumburg Road was the first of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • A Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge at 1227 N. Roselle Road was the second of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week.

    A Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge at 1227 N. Roselle Road was the second of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • A Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge at 722 E. Schaumburg Road was the third of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week.

    A Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge at 722 E. Schaumburg Road was the third of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • A Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge at 13 W. Weathersfield Way was the fourth of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week.

    A Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge at 13 W. Weathersfield Way was the fourth of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • A Disco Cafe proposed by M & S Entertainment LLC at 873 S. Roselle Road was the fifth of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week.

    A Disco Cafe proposed by M & S Entertainment LLC at 873 S. Roselle Road was the fifth of five video gambling cafes Schaumburg trustees approved by 5-1 votes this week. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 2/24/2021 1:23 PM

Schaumburg trustees on Tuesday approved plans for the maximum five gambling cafes they agreed to allow when they decided two years ago that residents could open such businesses in town.

Trustee Frank Kozak also supported a proposal for a sixth cafe, which would have required additional board approval to raise the limit and relax a requirement that gambling cafes be at least 1,500 feet apart, but no other trustees joined him.

 

The approvals went to Shuffle's Cafe & Lounge locations at 2327 W. Schaumburg Road, 1227 N. Roselle Road, 722 E. Schaumburg Road and 13 W. Weathersfield Way, and to the Disco Cafe proposed by M & S Entertainment LLC at 873 S. Roselle Road.

Rejected was the Jazz Cafe proposed by M & S Entertainment at 568 S. Roselle Road, which is within 1,500 feet of the Shuffle's Cafe at 13 W. Weathersfield Way.

Gambling cafes differ from restaurants and other liquor license holders that were able to apply for video gambling licenses in Schaumburg last year because gambling -- rather than food and beverages -- are their primary business.

When village board members in 2019 discussed ending Schaumburg's ban on video gambling, such cafes were not looked on with great favor and strict limitations were ultimately placed on them.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Schaumburg residents were allowed to apply for the five licenses available beginning this year, with nonresidents allowed to apply in 2022, if any licenses remained.

Even so, Trustee Mark Madej voted against all six applications Tuesday night, while others restated their reasons for limiting them.

"I was strongly opposed," Trustee Marge Connelly said. "I think I was calling them predatory at the time."

Kozak explained the reasons he thought the village could have afforded at least one more.

"We sure could use the activity in the village," he said.

Schaumburg officials revisited their gambling ban in 2019 to allow the village's restaurants and bars to compete on a level playing field with those in surrounding communities. That's also the reason they were given an entire year to apply for video gambling before facing competition from gambling cafes.

As of last week, eight existing Schaumburg restaurants had obtained licenses to offer video gambling.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 