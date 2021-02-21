Teen injured in expressway shooting near Northbrook

A 16-year-old Wisconsin girl suffered minor injuries when a car she was riding in was hit by gunfire Saturday night on the Edens Expressway near Northbrook.

Illinois State Police said officers responded at about 10:35 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the southbound lanes of the expressway near Tower Road.

According to state police, the Cudahy, Wisconsin teen was in the rear seat of the vehicle when she was struck by debris caused by gunfire. She was treated at the scene and the three other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from another vehicle traveling south on the expressway. After the shooting, the suspect vehicle continued south while victim's vehicle got off at Old Orchard Road in Skokie.

The shooting remains under investigation. Witnesses or anyone who has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.