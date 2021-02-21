Four killed, including Schaumburg teen and 6-year-old boy, in Route 53 crash

Four people are dead, including a Schaumburg teen and 6-year-old boy from Chicago, after a Jeep slammed into the rear of a car parked along the shoulder on Route 53 in Rolling Meadows late Saturday.

Illinois State Police said the four people killed were sitting in a 2019 Ford Fiesta parked on right northbound shoulder of Route 53 near Kirchoff Road. The 2018 Jeep traveling north veered off the road and struck the car at about 11:33 p.m., police said.

The impact sent both vehicles across all lanes of traffic, with both coming to rest on the left shoulder, according to state police. Along with the 17-year-old Schaumburg boy and Chicago boy, the driver of the Fiesta, a 45-year-old Schaumburg woman, and a 47-year-old female passenger from Chicago were killed, state police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 32-year-old Bellwood man, was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.