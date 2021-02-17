State trooper still hospitalized after squad car rear-ended on I-55

An Illinois State Police trooper was airlifted to the hospital Monday after a Cadillac smashed into the back of his stopped squad car on I-55 in Will County. A towing company employee looks through the wreckage. Geoff Stellfox/Shaw Media

An Illinois State Police trooper remains hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday with injuries he suffered this week when his squad was rear-ended by a Cadillac driven by a Joliet man on Interstate 55 in Will County, authorities said.

State police have not identified the trooper who was airlifted to the hospital Monday.

The trooper had responded to an earlier, two-vehicle crash on north I-55 near Route 30. The trooper's squad car stopped behind the wrecked vehicles in the left lane with its emergency lights on to assist with directing traffic, according to state police.

The trooper was still inside his squad car when the 2010 black Cadillac slammed into the back of it shortly before noon Monday, state police said.

The driver, Angel M. Casillas, a 20-year-old man from Joliet, suffered minor injuries. Casillas was cited for violating Scott's Law, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and following too closely.

Scott's Law, named for late Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen, requires drivers to slow down and move over, if possible, when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

The crash remains under investigation.

Less than 24 hours later, a second trooper was injured Tuesday when his parked squad car was hit by a gold Chevrolet on I-80, prompting state police to remind drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle.

The squad car was stopped behind a crash in the right lane with the emergency lights activated. The Chevrolet driver was traveling east on I-80 when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin, state police said. The rear end of the Chevrolet crashed into the rear of the squad car.

That trooper has since been released from the hospital.

Michael J. Ryan, a 43-year-old man from Joliet, was cited for violating Scott's Law and other traffic violations.