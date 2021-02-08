Lake County's Dunn Museum reopens to the public Saturday

Lake County's Dunn Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, Feb. 13, with several health protocols in place to keep visitors and staff safe.

Timed entry tickets will required and should be reserved in advance online at www.LCFPD.org/tickets. Capacity will be reduced and gallery hours are modified to allow for cleaning and disinfecting between visitation time slots.

There is a one-way path through the gift shop and galleries to accommodate social distancing, and visitors must maintain a distance of six feet or more from other visitor groups. Masks are required and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the museum.

Operated by the Lake County Forest Preserve District, the museum highlights the history of Lake County's people, places and events. It's located at 1899 W. Winchester Road in Libertyville.

For more information about hours, entry tickets, a visitor code of conduct and other safety measures, visit www.LCFPD.org/museum/planning.