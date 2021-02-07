In wake of mass shooting, Bloomingdale officials making plans to shut down troubled hotel

Bloomingdale police continue to search for suspects -- and perhaps additional victims -- in the mass shooting at a hotel early Saturday that left one person dead and several others injured.

Meanwhile, village officials are discussing the fate of the Indian Lakes Hotel, after Village President Franco Coladipietro said Saturday he hopes to revoke all of its licenses, effectively putting it out of business.

Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said there could be at least one more victim who has not come forward, based on an examination of surveillance video showing people running from the shooting at the hotel, 250 W. Schick Road.

Giammarese said no arrests have been made in the shooting, which occurred about 2:35 a.m. as a fight broke out among members of two groups numbering more than 100.

An autopsy performed Sunday morning determined victim James McGill, 27, of Chicago, died from multiple gunshot wounds. McGill's death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Coladipietro said Sunday he will be meeting with village lawyers and staff Monday to discuss what comes next for the hotel. The issue also is expected come up when the village board meets Monday night.

"We're going to start that process, absolutely," he said of shutting down the hotel. "There is a lot of history here at the hotel, and it's been years that we have been trying to work with them with respect to these issues.

"The preliminary facts that came out of what happened this weekend simply indicate that, despite our concerns and despite the discussions we have had, and despite the agreements that we have with ownership there, it's obviously something that we're not on the same page about. So this is the next logical step for our community," he added.

Village Trustee Frank Bucaro said there is a groundswell of community support for shutting down the hotel.

"Once we get that hotel closed down, I think (Bloomingdale is) even that much better," he said. "There are just too many times when the police seem to be called for their services, for activity that is not becoming of a hotel going on."

Village Manager Pietro Scalera said he is consulting with the village attorney on the matter. Revoking the hotel's business and liquor licenses would require a hearing in front of the village board.

The hotel dates back to the 1960s, when it was built as a Lake Geneva-style resort where people would flock from Chicago and other areas for weekend getaways. The 310-room hotel also featured a conference center and 27-hole golf course, which closed in 2016. The village bought the golf course in December.

"It is a really picturesque setting," Scalera said. "It is just unfortunate that it has deteriorated to the condition that it is in now."

In addition to the law enforcement issues -- including service calls related to disturbances from large gatherings -- the hotel has had problems with upkeep, ranging from potholes in the parking lot to peeling paint and aging carpeting in the hotel.

The village, Scalera said, has been trying to work with property manager First Hospitality Group on how to improve conditions.

First Hospitality Group issued a statement Saturday saying it would continue to work with the village and cooperate with the police investigation.

Giammarese said the calls for service have affected the police,

"It takes us away from doing other tasks," he said. "That's the simple part of it. The more serious part of that is our people are responding to calls that in some cases could become potentially dangerous, either a domestic situation or some type of gun violation, which we have had at the hotel or in the parking lot."

The hotel's owners have been trying to sell the property, which encompasses about 20 acres, Scalera said.

"We are hopeful that it will sell to someone who will be able to come in and improve the property," he said.