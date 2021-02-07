Images: Bucs beat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV
Updated 2/7/2021 9:38 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis celebrates on the field after their NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after catching a 17-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes breaks away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-9.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon walks off the field after their NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen grabs the leg of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a snap during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes breaks away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass while in the grasp of Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
From left, Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson stand on the sidelines during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrates an interception during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) sits on the ground in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Devin White (45) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive guard Ali Marpet (74) during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Andrew Wylie sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski (87) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs' Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. celebrates after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Super Bowl LV game of Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs form Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive guard Ali Marpet (74) during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, right, celebrates with teammate Tom Brady after scoring on a 27-yard touchdown run during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
