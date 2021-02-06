 

Police: Shooting at Bloomingdale hotel leaves one dead, multiple people injured

  • There was a large emergency response at Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale this morning after multiple people were shot. One has died.

  • One person has died after multiple people were shot early today at the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, police said in a release posted to the department's Facebook page.

  • The shooting of multiple people early today, one of whom has died, brought a large emergency response to Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale.

Daily Herald report
Updated 2/6/2021 10:27 AM

One person has died after multiple people were shot early today at the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, police said in a release posted to the department's Facebook page.

Police received a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the hotel at 250 W. Schick Road at 2:35 a.m. Upon arrival, several persons were seen fleeing the hotel. During a search multiple apparent gunshot victims were located, police said.

 

The victims were transported to area hospitals. Police later learned one gunshot victim had died. Police had no immediate information on the condition of the other victims.

Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said a man in his late 20s was killed and four to six people were injured, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Police are not releasing information on the dead person until family members have been notified.

It appears many people were at the hotel for some kind of event prior to the shooting, Giammarese said.

The shootings are under investigation by the Bloomingdale Police Department and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 529-9868.

