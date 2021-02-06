Police: 100 people present when fights led to Bloomingdale hotel shootings, killing one

ssarkauskas@dailyherald.com

At least 100 people in two separate groups were on the fifth and sixth floors of a Bloomingdale hotel when fighting broke out, ending in a shooting that left as many as a half-dozen people injured, one of whom later died, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said.

James McGill Jr. of the 7300 block of South Peoria Avenue in Chicago was taken by friends to St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates, where he later died, he said at a news conference. He didn't have an exact age for McGill but said he was in his 20s.

Police were called at 2:35 a.m. to the Indian Lakes Hotel, 250 W. Schick Road. One patrol officer carried a shooting victim down six flights of stairs and others put tourniquets on victims even as some in the crowd harassed them, Giammarese said.

"There was not a lot of cooperation" from those present and no one is in custody, he said.

Recent years have seen a "drastic spike in crime" at the hotel, with reports of drug use, fights and weapons, he said. About six months ago, village officials sent a letter saying better lighting and more security staffing was needed, but he believe only one worker was on duty last night.

First Hospitality Group issued a statement Saturday, stating in part: "We have worked closely with the Village of Bloomingdale over many years to ensure the safety and security of all guests and associates of the hotel, and will continue to cooperate with this ongoing investigation."

But Bloomingdale Village President Franco Coladipietro said Saturday he wants the town to revoke all licenses for the hotel, which did not have any security workers present at the time of the shooting.

"Over the past several years, the village board and I have shared our concerns with the lack of consistent security presence at the hotel and the failure of First Hospitality to properly manage the property," he wrote on the village's Facebook page. "The unfortunate incident that occurred this morning may have been avoided if security was present as First Hospitality Group had promised in our meetings."

Shirley Young of Bartlett was staying at the hotel with her two dogs Thursday and Friday nights, while floors were being refinished at her home.

Young said a smoke alarm woke her at 2:30 a.m., and when it went off again about 15 minutes later, she called the front desk to find out if there was a fire. The desk clerk told her police were there and to stay in her room. She saw two women walk and run to a car that left.

Then she heard "boom-boom-boom-boom" on her door, with police knocking and ordering her to open it up immediately. They ordered her to lie face down on the ground, with her arms spread out. They searched under the bed, in the closet and bathroom, and in a connecting-door space.

Meanwhile, her two large dogs -- a pit bull and a pit bull/mastiff mix -- were running around. "Please don't shoot my dogs," she told them, afraid the friendly dogs would jump on the officers.

When she checked out Saturday morning, police made her use an elevator on the other side of the building, as the elevator near her was littered with blood and debris.

Indian Lakes Hotel has 310 rooms and is located at what used to be the Indian Lakes Resort. The resort had a conference center and a 27-hole golf course. The conference center and golf course closed in 2016. The village bought the golf course in December.

The shootings are under investigation by the Bloomingdale Police Department and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 529-9868.

The mass shooting comes seven months after another mass shooting in DuPage County.

On June 27, a Maywood man was shot to death during a party at a short-term rental house in Roselle. More than 60 shots were fired in the fracas on Picton Road, according to police. Jamez Elem, 29, was killed, and four other people were injured. No charges have been filed; police said witnesses were uncooperative.