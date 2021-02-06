Bloomingdale mayor wants hotel closed after one dead in multiple shooting

ssarkauskas@dailyherald.com

The Bloomingdale village president said Saturday he wants the town to revoke all licenses for the Indian Lakes Hotel, after a man was killed and several others were injured in a shooting there early Saturday morning.

President Franco Coladipietro said the hotel did not have any security workers present at the time.

"Over the past several years, the village board and I have shared our concerns with the lack of consistent security presence at the hotel and the failure of First Hospitality to properly manage the property," he wrote on the village's Facebook page.

He said he and staff have talked repeatedly to the owners of the hotel, and suggested ways to improve security.

"The unfortunate incident that occurred this morning may have been avoided if security was present as First Hospitality Group had promised in our meetings."

Police were called at 2:35 a.m. to the hotel, at 250 W. Schick Road. A man in his 20s was taken by friends to St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates, where he later died, according to Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese.

His identity has not been released, pending notification of his family.

Four to six other people were injured.

Shirley Young of Bartlett was staying at the hotel with her two dogs Thursday and Friday nights, while floors were being refinished at her home.

Young said a smoke alarm woke her at 2:30 a.m., and when it went off again about 15 minutes later, she called the front desk to find out if there was a fire. The desk clerk told her police were there and to stay in her room. She saw two women walk and run to a car that left.

Then she heard "boom-boom-boom-boom" on her door, with police knocking and ordering her to open it up immediately. They ordered her to lie face down on the ground, with her arms spread out. They searched under the bed, in the closet and bathroom and in a connecting-door space. Meanwhile, her two large dogs -- a pit bull and a pit bull/mastiff mix -- were running around. "Please don't shoot my dogs," she told them, afraid the friendly dogs would jump on the officers.

When she checked out Saturday morning, police made her use an elevator on the other side of the building, as the elevator near her was littered with blood and debris.

Indian Lakes Hotel has 310 rooms and is located at what used to be the Indian Lakes Resort. The resort had a conference center and a 27-hole golf course. The conference center and golf course closed in 2016. The village bought the golf course in December.

The shootings are under investigation by the Bloomingdale Police Department and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 529-9868.

The mass shooting comes seven months after another mass shooting in DuPage County.

On June 27, a Maywood man was shot to death during a party at a short-term rental house in Roselle. More than 60 shots were fired in the fracas on Picton Road, according to police. Jamez Elem, 29, was killed, and four other people were injured. No charges have been filed; police said witnesses were uncooperative.