Roselle woman accused of pouring boiling water on boyfriend, posting it on Snapchat

A Roselle woman has been charged with aggravated battery, accused of pouring boiling water on her boyfriend as he slept and posting a video of it on Snapchat.

Bail was set at $500,000 Monday for Alexis Sykes, 22, of the 0-100 block of West Central Avenue, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

It is alleged that on Jan. 2, Sykes poured a pot of boiling water on her boyfriend while he slept on the couch in the apartment they shared. Authorities say she recorded herself doing it, and posted the video to Snapchat with the caption "I kind of feel bad now because he got 2&3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well (shrugging shoulder emoji) ..."

Authorities say she then hid the victim's car keys from him, as he described watching his skin fall off his arms.

The man eventually obtained his keys and drove to a hospital. He was transferred to the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center, and spent almost two weeks there, including having skin grafts done to treat his burns.

Sykes was arrested Jan. 19 in Okitbbeha County, Mississippi.

She faces two counts of aggravated battery by a caustic substance, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. She is also charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery.

"This case was brought to resolution by the hard work and persistence of our detectives, who put the case together and were able to locate this offender who fled the state," Roselle Police Chief Steve Herron said in the news release. He also credited work by Carol Stream police.

Sykes is next due in court March 22.