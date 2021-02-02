COVID-19 restrictions easing in DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties Wednesday

DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties are expected to see eased COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

The four counties will join the rest of the region in entering Phase 4 of the state's COVID-19 control plan. It allows gatherings of up to 50 people, greater capacity in retail stores and fitness centers, and puts all youth sports back in business, although following different levels of play depending on the infection risk.

Masking in public and social distancing are still required.

Suburban Cook County officially moved into Phase 4 today, and Will and Kankakee counties did so on Monday.

To upgrade to Phase 4, regions must have a positivity rate for COVID-19 tests of 6.5% for three consecutive days, hospital ICU beds must be at 20% availability for three consecutive days, and there must be no sustained increase in COVID-19 patients for seven out of 10 days. The four counties are "on track," to meet those goals, the IDPH reported.