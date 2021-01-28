9-year-old dies from injuries in I-88 crash

A 9-year-old child died Thursday from injuries suffered in a crash Tuesday on I-88 near Lisle, according to the Illinois State Police.

The child, whose name wasn't disclosed, died at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The child was a passenger in a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Ashley Skrobot, 30, of Lombard.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Skrobot lost control of the car, which hit the concrete median, veered back into traffic and then was struck by a semitrailer truck near the Route 53 exit. Skrobot died at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The relationship between the child and Skrobot was not released.

The 60-year-old driver of the semitrailer truck wasn't injured.