Lombard woman killed in I-88 crash

A 30-year-old Lombard woman died and a 9-year-old child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after their car was struck by a semitrailer truck on Interstate 88 in Lisle.

Illinois State Police said the unidentified woman was driving a 2009 Honda Accord in the far left lane of westbound I-88 around 10:59 a.m. when she lost control near the Route 53 exit. The car hit the concrete median and then went back into traffic and was struck by the semitrailer truck.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District Chief Kieth Krestan said emergency responders were on the scene about 5 minutes after the crash to extract the pinned passengers from the car. Krestan said they were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where the woman later died from her injuries.

The 60-year-old driver of the semitrailer truck from Mount Morris, Illinois was not injured, police said.