Water main break in Schaumburg snarling traffic

A water main break in the parkway near the eastbound lanes of Schaumburg Road approaching Roselle Road is snarling the morning commute in the area.

The break is slowing traffic in both directions, but no lanes are closed.

The break was reported just after 6:30 a.m.

There is no word on the effect on water pressure in the area from the village.