Water main break in Schaumburg snarling traffic
Updated 1/25/2021 8:50 AM
A water main break in the parkway near the eastbound lanes of Schaumburg Road approaching Roselle Road is snarling the morning commute in the area.
The break is slowing traffic in both directions, but no lanes are closed.
The break was reported just after 6:30 a.m.
There is no word on the effect on water pressure in the area from the village.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.