Schamburg Amazon Fresh store to open Jan. 28
Updated 1/22/2021 11:23 AM
Schaumburg's long-anticipated Amazon Fresh grocery store will open on Thursday, Jan. 28, becoming only the second to begin operating in Illinois.
The approximately 45,000-square-foot store is located in the former Babies R Us space at 16-A E. Golf Road.
The store will featured free same-day delivery and pickup for Prime members, optional use of the Amazon Dash Cart that allows customers to skip the checkout line, and new Alexa features enabling shoppers to better manage their lists and navigate the aisles.
Amazon Fresh will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the first hour reserved for customers who are 60 years old and older, those with disabilities, and people defined by the CDC as being at higher risk during the pandemic.
