Authorities: Father and son beat up private investigator while he was working

A man and his adult son face felony charges after they beat a private investigator while he was conducting surveillance in his car on an Antioch Township street, Lake County sheriff's police said in a news release Thursday.

Steven T. Wright, 62, and Russell S. Wright, 23, both of the 24700 block of West Nicklaus Way in Antioch Township, are charged with robbery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property in the Wednesday attack on the 51-year-old Island Lake man. There is no known connection between the Wrights and the victim, and the victim was not conducting surveillance on them, authorities said in the release.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with multiple broken bones and is in stable condition, according to the release.

Deputies were called to the area of Nicklaus Way and Harbor Ridge Drive for a disturbance in progress.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim was a private investigator who was parked in his car while conducting surveillance for a case he was investigating. He had called the sheriff's office to advise them he would be in the area, according to the release.

He was approached by the Wrights, who used a vehicle to block in the victim's car, so he could not leave. The father and son then forced open the car door and slapped a video camera from the victim's hands, according to authorities.

Russell and Steven Wright began beating the victim, who was able to dial 911 before one of the men took the cellphone and smashed it on the ground. The 911 call still went thorough and authorities were able to determine there was a problem, and dispatched sheriff's deputies, according to the release. The Wrights were at the scene, officials said in the release.

Steven and Russell Wright had an initial court hearing Thursday morning. They are held in the Lake County jail, each on $40,000 bail. They must each post $4,000 bond in order to be release from custody while their case is pending. Steven Wright is next due in court Jan. 27, while Russell Wright is next due in court Jan. 26.