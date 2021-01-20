 

Round Lake Beach man dies in two-car crash near Third Lake

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 1/20/2021 2:00 PM

An 18-year-old Round Lake Beach man died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash on Rollins Road just west of Drury Lane in Avon Township near Third Lake, officials said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX westbound on Rollins Road about 9:05 a.m. and appears to have lost control and went into a slide, Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Wednesday. Based on the damage at the scene, it appears the victim was driving "at a high rate of speed," Covelli said.

 

The Subaru struck an eastbound 2008 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 36-year-old McHenry man. Upon impact, the Subaru driver was ejected from his vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured, according to Covelli.

The Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene and will perform an autopsy on the Round Lake Beach man. The crash remains under investigation, Covelli said.

