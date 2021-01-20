New Arlington Heights garbage contract will end twice-a-week pickup option

A suggestion for years, Arlington Heights officials on Tuesday officially eliminated the town's twice-a-week garbage pickup service with the approval of a new seven-year waste hauler contract that takes effect in April.

Though the service is popular among those who use it, only 7.6% of residents have chosen to take that option. Since 2016, they've had to pay extra for the convenience of twice-a-week pickup, amid earlier calls to get rid of it completely.

In recommending elimination of the twice-a-week option, village officials said the participation rate does not justify the additional traffic, noise and air pollution, and wear and tear on the streets.

Village Manager Randy Recklaus said those who have trash collection two times a week will be able to swap out their cart for a bigger one at no cost.

The elimination of twice-weekly collection is one key change that resulted from negotiations over the new single-family residential solid waste contract, which was approved unanimously by the village board Tuesday night.

Trustees initially reviewed proposed terms of the agreement with Groot Recycling & Waste Services in October, following a request for proposals. Groot, which is the village's current waste hauler, was among four firms who responded, but offered the lowest price for basic weekly curbside collection: $17.30 per month.

That represents a 5.6% reduction from the current $18.33 per month rate.

But the contract calls for annual increases tied to the Consumer Price Index, in a range between 1.5% and 3.5%.

New this year, homes with a family member in full-time military service or a reservist that is actively deployed will get a 10% discount.

A 15% senior citizen discount will remain in place.

Among new services that take effect April 1, residents will be able to place two electronic items at their curbs every week. But large, old TVs that are more than 50 pounds will incur a charge of $50.

Other oversized items -- like a piano or hot tub -- will also cost extra, and require a special pickup by calling Groot. But that doesn't apply to mattresses, tables, sofas or dressers, officials said.

Homeowners will also get to place five free bags of yard waste during the third week of April, while the cost of landscape waste stickers is going down from $2.85 to $2.45.