Carol Stream man accused of wielding hatchet in Wheaton robbery

A 32-year-old Carol Stream has been charged with robbing a Wheaton drugstore while wielding a hatchet.

Bail was set Tuesday at $300,000 for Jason Zell, of the 500 block of Gunderson Drive.

He is charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, a felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Zell is accused of robbing the Walgreens store at 1601 N. Main St. around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. Police say he selected an item and approached the clerk who was working at the front cash register. When the register drawer opened, Zell jumped on top of the counter, pulled out a hatchet, put the hatchet on the counter, reached around a plastic barrier and took money from the drawer.

On Monday night, Zell flagged down a Wheaton police officer and turned himself in.

His next court date is Feb. 11.

Zell is being held at the DuPage County jail. He would need to post $30,000 bond to be released before trial.