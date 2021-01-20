$100 to help man dealing with health issues

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Pat Kulie of Winfield.

Here is an excerpt of Kulie's story:

"My friend has a brother that has been fighting cancer for some time now. He has endured surgery, chemo, radiation, and has lost the use of his voice.

"He and his family are faith-filled people and struggle both spiritually and financially with this dreaded disease. Being a recipient of the Believe Project would bring a ray of sunshine to this deserving family."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.