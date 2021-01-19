 

'We followed the law': Mount Prospect candidates feel vindicated by ruling

Mount Prospect village board candidates Terri Gens and Peggy Pissarreck said they feel vindicated Tuesday, after the town's electoral board finalized a ruling allowing them to remain on the April 6 ballot.

"This ruling confirms we followed the law," Gens said.

 

The candidates' nominating petitions were challenged by former trustee Steven Polit and village resident Tom Manion, who alleged Gens and Pissarreck violated village code by having two candidates on one signature petition.

But the electoral board ruled in a 2-1 vote that a 2005 appellate court decision in the case of McNamara v. Oak Lawn Municipal Officers Electoral Board, sided with Gens and Pissarreck.

"Mount Prospect residents were smart enough to know they were signing for two candidates," Gens said Tuesday. "Peggy and myself each got more than 500 signatures. Being smart and efficient is just the type of thinking that we will add to the board as Mount Prospect families and businesses struggle during an economic downturn and pandemic."

Polit declined to say Tuesday whether he intends to appeal. But he noted that a portion of the electoral board's ruling stated that the petitions of Gens and Pissarreck were "technically running afoul of the Election Code."

Pissarreck said she appreciates Polit's effort, adding that "his objection will likely increase civic engagement with this election."

"As (electoral board member and Mayor Arlene) Juracek noted, having two names at the top of our petition sheets was in substantial compliance with the election code," she added.

Another electoral board member, Trustee Paul Hoefert, voted to allow Gens and Pissarreck on the April 6 ballot, but criticized the way they went about collecting petition signatures.

"We have a traditional way of running for office," he said. "They literally went around that."

Pissarreck took issue with Hoefert's remarks.

"Trustee Hoefert's comment about protecting Mount Prospect's nonpartisan form of government indicates he doesn't believe I can be nonpartisan," she said.

