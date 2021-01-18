Chicago Golf Club named to National Register of Historic Places

Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Daily Herald file photo

The Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton has added another recognition to its trophy case: a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The storied club was one of only 12 statewide sites named to the roster in the past year. National Register places are added to the list by the National Park Service based on recommendations from the state historic preservation office.

The honor helps raise the profile of landmarks at least 50 years old, but it doesn't place any obligations on private property owners, state officials say.

The first 18-hole course in the country opened in 1893 at Chicago Golf Club's original site in present-day Downers Grove.

About a year later, Chicago Golf became one of five founding charter clubs of the Amateur Golf Association of the United States -- later known as the USGA.

In 1913, a new clubhouse was designed by Chicago architect Jarvis Hunt in its current location.