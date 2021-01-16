Aurora police in standoff with home's residents after fatal shooting

A fatal shooting in Aurora led to a three-hour standoff early Saturday at a nearby residence before several people were taken into custody.

Responding to a report of a man shot in the 300 block of South Spencer Street about 4:45 p.m. Friday, police found a man hit by multiple bullets. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Aurora Fire Department paramedics. Police have not released his name.

Several neighbors and witnesses provided information and video evidence to officers, enabling investigators to obtain a search warrant for a residence in the 700 block of South Spencer Street.

A Special Response Team from the police department knocked on that door about 1 a.m. Saturday, but the occupants initially refused to come out. During the next two hours, five men, one woman and three children safely exited the home, police said.

After attempts by the police department's Negotiator Unit to have the occupants voluntarily come out, the Special Response Team made entry into the home about 3:45 a.m. and took the two remaining people into custody, police said. An infant also was inside the house.

Several people were taken into custody for interviews, as the investigation continues.