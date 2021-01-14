Smashburger opening Friday near Woodfield Mall
Updated 1/14/2021 1:15 PM
Smashburger returns to Schaumburg Friday after a six-year hiatus, at a new location in a prominent outlot building north of Woodfield Mall
The restaurant at 1721 E. Golf Road sits just west of the Sunnyside recreational marijuana dispensary and Mod Pizza, and east of Kura Revolving Sushi Bar.
Online ordering is available. The first five patrons Friday will receive a $150 gift card, while the first 50 will receive Smashburger's retail seasoning.
Smashburger will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, and this location will serve all-day breakfast. The restaurant's phone number is (847) 380-5991.
