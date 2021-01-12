Believe Project: $100 to help woman with health issues

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Debbie Marach of Schaumburg.

Marach wants to give the money to her sister. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"In March, she was diagnosed with breast cancer which required surgery and radiation. In November, she discovered she needed parathyroid surgery.

"These health issues have left her with mounting medical bills and required her to retire from her job. She does not complain but continues to live life one day at a time."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.