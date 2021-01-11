Free COVID-19 test site opens at Streets of Woodfield

While closed due to COVID-19 protocols, BullsEye Axe Throwing Lounge has set up a free, drive-through test site at the Streets of Woodfield parking garage in Schaumburg. Daily Herald File Photo

Shuttered by the state's COVID-19 protocols, the BullsEye Axe Throwing Lounge that opened last summer at Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg has temporarily transitioned into a free, drive-through COVID-19 test site.

"Bullseye Drive-Thru Testing" operates from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day in the shopping center's parking garage at 901 N. Martingale Road in Schaumburg.

Patrons need to bring an ID and insurance card. If they don't have insurance, the business owners say an ID will be enough and the test will still be free.

More information is available at bullseyeaxelounge.com.

The regular business plans to reopen when the state's mandate lifts, owners say.