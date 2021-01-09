The search for Eagles on the Fox River

Everything was perfect, including the brisk sunny winter weather Saturday. But Jeff Wade, with binoculars in hand and a spotting scope close by, wasn't finding what he was looking for.

A large group of people joined Wade, a volunteer for the McHenry County Audubon Society, in scouring the skyline unsuccessfully for eagles at the Carpentersville dam. The program "In Search of Eagles" also was held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the dams in McHenry and Algonquin.

Wade explained that one possible reason he wasn't seeing eagles on the Fox River is that there hasn't been a cold snap up north that would force the birds to move south.

Wade, a Crystal Lake native who now lives in Chicago, was excited to see a large group show up to the program.

"This turnout is quite astonishing," Wade said of the 40-50 people that gathered near the observation deck overlooking the dam.

Representatives from Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, McHenry County Conservation District and McHenry County Audubon helped search for eagles and identify other birds using the river.