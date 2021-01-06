Earl Meeske, namesake of iconic Mount Prospect grocery store, dies

The last namesake of an iconic business that anchored downtown Mount Prospect for nearly 60 years has died.

Earl Meeske, who ran the village's first grocery store, Meeske's Market, with his brother Fred, passed away Dec. 5. He was 88.

Though the brothers sold the market in 1973, it retained the family name until it closed in 1984. The distinctive Busse Building where the market originated stood at the corner of Busse Street and Northwest Highway. It was a village landmark until a fire tore through it in 2014.

For many years, Meeske's Market was the only grocery store in Mount Prospect, and was famous for its extensive butcher shop and the family's celebration of the community's German roots.

Their father, Fred Meeske, opened the market in 1926, renting the storefront space in a new building built by his brother-in-law, William Busse, a Cook County commissioner and local businessman. Their mother, Hilda, was a member of the Busse family, whose German ancestors had settled in the area and helped develop the village.

Fred Meeske moved the grocery store a half block north to the corner of Busse and Main streets in 1950, converting one of the Busse's former homes into a retail space. The storefront now is home to Central Continental Bakery.

"We had a full store -- butcher shop, produce, groceries, the whole bit," Earl Meeske said in a 1991 oral interview with the Mount Prospect Historical Society.

"The farmers would bring their eggs in and we'd give them credit on their bill and all that sort of thing," Meeske said. "We even had a lot of chickens in the back. If you wanted a fresh chicken, we'd just go back and kill one for you and dress it for you. Everything was done the hard way."

The brothers were ahead of their time in running the market. In the same interview, Meeske described how they had 25 employees at the time they sold the store in 1973, enough to deliver groceries to customer's homes.

Meeske transitioned into commercial and residential real estate after selling the store. He also participated in civic organizations, including the Mount Prospect Lions Club, Elks Club, American Legion and the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce.

Meeske served as a volunteer firefighter for the Mount Prospect Fire Department, was president of the Mount Prospect Police Pension fund and served on the village's planning committee.

His pride in his hometown took center stage when he and his wife, Arlene, chaired the village's 50th anniversary parade, in 1967. Packed with 30 marching bands, the parade was the result of two years of planning.

Meeske cherished his childhood growing up in Mount Prospect, and the village's small-town feel, despite its urban growth. He especially loved it during wintertime.

"Walking uptown and seeing this snow coming down and neon lights in the background. I always remember that," Meeske said in his historical society interview. "That was, you know, real small (town) and real fond memories."

Meeske is survived by his wife, Arlene; three daughters, Karen Cook (John) of Palatine, Kelly (Bill) Kondrat of Hampshire, and Robin (Todd) Russell of Macomb; as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.