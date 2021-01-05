Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facilities reopen statewide today
Updated 1/5/2021 9:50 AM
Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facilities, which provide driver's license and state ID renewals among other services, are reopening across the state today, according to ABC 7.
Facilities will open statewide. Face masks are required, and social distancing and other safety measures to hinder the spread of COVID-19 remain in place.
