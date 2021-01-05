Believe Project: $100 to help man diagnosed with leukemia

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Judy Monaco of Glendale Heights.

She wants to give the money to a man who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"After being released from the hospital, he is at home and is going to have months of chemo treatments. Since he has not been with his current job for very long, he does not have any short- or long-term disability.

"This gift would help ... cover the bills for his treatment."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.