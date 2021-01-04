Lencioni to stay on the ballot in St. Charles

St. Charles City Clerk Charles Amenta, a candidate for Ward 3 alderman, is challenging the candidacy of his opponent. Courtesy City of St. Charles

Paul Lencioni will stay on the ballot as a Ward 3 alderman candidate in St. Charles after an objection to his candidacy in the April 6 consolidated election was ruled legally invalid during a Monday morning hearing of the St. Charles Election Board.

St. Charles City Clerk Charles Amenta, the other candidate for Ward 3 alderman, submitted the objection to Lencioni's candidacy on Dec. 23 based on Lencioni holding a liquor license. A St. Charles ordinance prohibits a liquor license holder from being an elected official in the city.

Amenta has five days to file a petition for judicial review in the Kane County Circuit Court and appeal Monday's objection dismissal.

Lencioni filed a motion to dismiss Amenta's objection because it didn't meet the legal standards in terms of its wording. Specifically, the objection didn't adhere to three election code objection requirements including the specific relief requested from the St. Charles Election Board, a stated nature of the objection and the interest of the objector.

Thomas Bastian, legal council for the election board, recommended dismissal of Amenta's objection. All three members of the Election Board -- St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina, Ward 2 Alderman Art Lemke and Ward 1 Alderman Dan Stellato -- voted to dismiss.