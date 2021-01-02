Investigation of man found unresponsive in Island Lake holding cell closed

An investigation into the death of an Island Lake man found unresponsive last month in a holding cell at the Island Lake Police Department is complete and no police misconduct was found, the police chief said.

Circumstances regarding the situation involving Rollie Mapa, 56, who died in a hospital days after being taken into custody, were investigated by the McHenry County Investigation Assistance Team. There is no indication of police misconduct, Island Lake police Chief Dan Palmer said. Results of the investigation were given to the Lake County state's attorney's office for review.

According to Island Lake police Sgt. Robert Blitek, police were sent to Mapa's Island Lake home about 12:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and he was taken into custody in connection with a domestic battery.

Mapa had been in a holding cell for about an hour when he injured himself. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the holding area, police said.

Blitek said officers performed CPR before paramedics arrived. Rescue personnel were able to get a pulse and Mapa was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington.

According to Blitek, Mapa was put on life support at the hospital and died days later. The Lake County coroner's office could not be reached Saturday to provide a time or preliminary cause of death.

Island Lake lies in two counties. The McHenry County Investigation Assistance Team conducted the investigation because the department has a contract with the agency to assist in investigations, Blitek said.

• Katie Smith of Shaw Media contributed.