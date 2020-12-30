Crash closes stretch of Golf Road in Schaumburg
Updated 12/30/2020 9:10 AM
A segment of Golf Road in Schaumburg is closed between Walnut Lane and Harmon Boulevard after a crash there earlier today.
Police have not yet released any details of the crash that was reported at about 7:20 a.m.
Authorities are urging motorists to find alternate routes and avoid the area.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.