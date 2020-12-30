 

Crash closes stretch of Golf Road in Schaumburg

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/30/2020 9:10 AM

A segment of Golf Road in Schaumburg is closed between Walnut Lane and Harmon Boulevard after a crash there earlier today.

Police have not yet released any details of the crash that was reported at about 7:20 a.m.

 

Authorities are urging motorists to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

